WATCH: Maxine Waters Turns Comedian Dick Gregory's Eulogy into Anti-Trump Speech | Fox News Insider

Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article:
Seeded on Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:12 PM
While offering a eulogy at Dick Gregory's funeral, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) transitioned from remembrances of the late comedian to a rally cry against President Donald Trump.

Video in article.

