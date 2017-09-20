St.Louis football team kneels during anthem to protest | Daily Mail Online

A suburban St. Louis youth football team made up of eight-year-olds knelt during the playing of the national anthem just prior to kick off this past Sunday to protest the acquittal of a white former police officer who shot and killed a black man.

Every member of the Cahokia Quarterback Club football team bent down on one knee during the Star Spangled Banner at Little Devil’s Field in Belleville, Illinois, according to KTVI-TV.

The team decided to kneel in protest after a discussion about the days-long rioting in St. Louis, which was triggered by the controversial acquittal Friday of Jason Stockley.