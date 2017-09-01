Raging Waters: Democratic Congresswoman Lumps In Ben Carson With White Nationalists - Matt Vespa

There’s no explanation needed. You already know that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has gone off the deep end on a consistent basis, whether it is peddling conspiracy theories about Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s (R-UT) resignation from Congress, or pushing for Donald Trump’s impeachment, she’s a politician who gives zero you know whats (I can’t use the word but it begins with “F”) when it comes to achieving her goals.

Now, there’s a new circle of nutty.

Rep. Maxine Waters talked about Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the same sentence as the white nationalist, KKK, and Nazi who participated in the violence that occurred Charlottesville VA over the weekend during a town hall in Los Angeles on Thursday.

[…]

“While the president was defending the white nationalists and the KKK and all of those alt-right groups who were basically out there in Virginia,” Waters said.

Waters continued, “literally beating and marching and ranting about Jews and black people.”

“But this is what this cabinet looks like, whether we talk about [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin or Ben Carson, who’s over at HUD,” Waters concluded. “If you think reclaiming my time that I did with Mnuchin, you wait ’til Ben Carson comes.”