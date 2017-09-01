Maxine Waters Warns Trump at Awards Show: 'We Will Resist and Impeach You!' | Fox News Insider

Newsvine

Maxine Waters Warns Trump at Awards Show: 'We Will Resist and Impeach You!'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) was at it again this week at an awards show, threatening President Donald Trump with impeachment. 

Accepting an award at the Black Girls Rock! show on BET, the longtime Los Angeles representative vowed to her critics: "if you come for me, I’m coming for you." 

"Whether it’s the President of the United States of America or any of his Cabinet, we will say to them, 'We will resist you,'" she said. 

"We will not allow you to damage this country in the way that you’re doing. We will not allow you to take us backwards. Not only will we resist you, we will impeach you, Mr. President!" Waters said to thunderous applause.

 

