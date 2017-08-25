ISIS uses purported American boy in Raqqa in propaganda threat to US, Donald Trump - CBS News

Facing all-but guaranteed defeat in their last urban stronghold, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremists seem to be relying more heavily on the youngest of their recruits to carryout both attacks, and deliver their propaganda.

For the first time, a child of purported U.S. origin has been put in front of ISIS cameras as a mouthpiece for the terror group.

His message, clearly crafted by adults, seems to acknowledge the terror network's weakening grasp on the vast swath of territory it once held across Syria and northern Iraq, warning President Trump by name that the battle, "is not gonna end in Raqqa or Mosul," but rather "in your lands."