'Well-oiled' activist ops targeting GOP reps at their homes, hijacking town halls | Fox News

The left has upped the stakes in its guerilla operations against Republicans, as deep-pocketed groups fund protesters to show up to the offices and even houses of congressmen to protest their lack of "town hall" meetings.

Earlier this month, protesters targeted the home of Rep. Jason Lewis, a newly elected Republican in Minnesota's 2nd District. The protests on his doorstep grew big enough that one of his neighbors called the police.

Protesters also have shown up at the homes of other Republican lawmakers in swing districts such as Rep. John Faso, R-N.Y., and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. Some 200 protesters showed up at Issa's home to blast him for not holding town hall meetings, leading his spokesman to say: “Dragging the congressman’s wife and family into this goes beyond the pale.”

Local chapters of a left-wing group called “Indivisible” helped organize and lead those two protests.

he targets say the whole operation is part of a one-two punch orchestrated from the top, in which left-wing groups throw their first punch by rounding up activists and training them to be as disruptive as possible during representatives’ town halls.

Then, when lawmakers stop holding those events, the groups throw their second punch by protesting at their homes.

“This is a well-oiled, very much activist plan to disrupt the democratic process,” Lewis said.

It started with the group Indivisible, which created a popular guide for making members of Congress look bad at town halls. The group says the guide is now used by "over 5,800 local groups" and has at least two groups in every congressional district.

The guide tells activists how to work as a team to hector a representative. It says after one activist asks a question at a town hall, "Other group members around the room should amplify by either booing the MoC [Member of Congress] or applauding you."

On its website, Indivisible advises potential donors that they can make a “large gift” tax deductible if they go through an intermediary group called the Tides Foundation. The foundation funnels more than $100 million a year to left-wing advocacy groups; liberal billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations is one of many groups that gives money to projects through the Tides Foundation, though there is no evidence his group supports Indivisible in particular.