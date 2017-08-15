Hillary Clinton's pastor plagiarized part of new book - CNNPolitics

Hillary Clinton's longtime pastor plagiarized the writings of another minister in a new book scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

"Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton," is based on emails that the Rev. Bill Shillady, a United Methodist minister, wrote to Clinton from April 2015 through December of last year. Shillady described his emails as a way to minister to a candidate in perpetual motion. Shillady holds the copyright on the book, which includes 11 pages of end notes crediting some source material. But it does not credit one source from which an especially emotional devotion borrowed heavily: a blog post by the Rev. Matthew Deuel, a pastor at Mission Point Community Church in Warsaw, Indiana.