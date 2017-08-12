Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 66 Seeds: 405 Comments: 18777 Since: Sep 2014

Vietnam Veterans Moved to Tears on Honor Flight to D.C. | Fox News Insider [Feel Good Story]

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 7:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vietnam veterans who got few thanks for their service since the controversial war were finally appreciated on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The 107 veterans of the Vietnam War were treated to a plane decked out in patriotic trimmings. In D.C., they headed to spend time looking at the 58,318 names carved into the memorial wall.

Old Glory Honor Flight flies World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans out to D.C. to visit the memorials of their wars.

Watch Lisa Boothe's report above.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor