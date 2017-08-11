Report: Al Gore's Home Uses 21x More Energy Than Average US Household | Fox News Insider

A new report found that former Vice President Al Gore’s estate near Nashville, Tennessee, used more than 21 times more energy than the average U.S. household over the past year.

The report by the National Center for Public Policy Research, citing the public electric company that powers Gore’s home, found that the 10,070-square-foot mansion used 230,889 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity during the past 12 months.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average American house uses less than 11,000 kilowatt hours annually.

Drew Johnson, the author of the report, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and explained that he said "at least" 21 times because he only looked at the energy consumption at Gore's Nashville home, not his other two houses.

He said that Gore may portray himself a "religious prophet" for environmentalism, but he doesn't walk the walk.