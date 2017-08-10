Atlanta gym bans police officers and military from joining | Daily Mail Online

Newsvine

Atlanta gym bans police officers and military from joining

  • EAV Barbell Club owner, Jim Chambers, banned cops from working out at gym  
  • Chambers plastered a sign outside his gym that said 'No f**king cops' 
  • He said that active members of the military also aren't eligible for membership
  • Despite the backlash, Chambers says he still stands by the message it conveyed
  • He claims that officers make the largely minority membership uncomfortable

 

'I don’t believe in reforming police. I believe in abolishing police completely,' he said and 'normalizing anti-police mentality'.

The Atlanta Police Department said the policy wouldn't prevent them from responding to an emergency at the gym. 

