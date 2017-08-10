Atlanta gym bans police officers and military from joining | Daily Mail Online

- EAV Barbell Club owner, Jim Chambers, banned cops from working out at gym
- Chambers plastered a sign outside his gym that said 'No f**king cops'
- He said that active members of the military also aren't eligible for membership
- Despite the backlash, Chambers says he still stands by the message it conveyed
- He claims that officers make the largely minority membership uncomfortable
'I don’t believe in reforming police. I believe in abolishing police completely,' he said and 'normalizing anti-police mentality'.
The Atlanta Police Department said the policy wouldn't prevent them from responding to an emergency at the gym.