Patrick Speaks | Unreported World | Channel 4 - YouTube

Patrick Otema, 15 was born profoundly deaf. In the remote area of Uganda where he lives there are no schools for deaf children, and he has never had a conversation. Raymond Okkelo, a sign language teacher, hopes to change all this and offer Patrick a way out of the fearful silence he has known his whole life.

Update Video: (Update about Patrick's progress begins at the 2:42 mark) -

How has life changed for the 15-year-old who started sign language lessons just 10 weeks ago. Until 10 weeks ago, there were no schools for deaf children where Patrick lives, and he had never had a conversation. Raymond Okkelo, a sign language teacher, set out to change all this and offer Patrick a way out of the fearful silence he has known his whole life. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5f31_UbCPq4

