9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 16 years later | Fox News

The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks, medical examiners said Monday.

His name was withheld at his family's request, the New York City medical examiner's office said.

The announcement marked the first new identification made since March 2015 in the painstaking, ongoing effort. The office uses DNA testing and other means to match bone fragments to the 2,753 people killed by the hijackers who crashed airplanes into the trade center's twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001.