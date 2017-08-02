The internet tends to trump things up, but even this boggles the mind: A series of books from the late 1800s depicts a character named Baron Trump.

Oh, and the boy is aided in his quest by a man named Don.

Reddit users have been discussing the books, along with a number of other Trump-related conspiracy theories.

The books are credited to Ingersoll Lockwood, a lawyer who dabbled in fantasy fiction.

Lockwood’s series of 19th-century children’s books includes: Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger; Extraordinary Experiences of Little Captain Doppelkop on the Shores of Bubbleland; Wonderful Deeds and Doings of Little Giant Boab and His Talking Raven Tabib; and Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey.

Considering all the hoaxes that appear on sites like Reddit and 4chan, it’s understandable that this all sounds like some elaborate prank.