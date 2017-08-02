The internet tends to trump things up, but even this boggles the mind: A series of books from the late 1800s depicts a character named Baron Trump.
Oh, and the boy is aided in his quest by a man named Don.
Reddit users have been discussing the books, along with a number of other Trump-related conspiracy theories.
The books are credited to Ingersoll Lockwood, a lawyer who dabbled in fantasy fiction.
Lockwood’s series of 19th-century children’s books includes: Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger; Extraordinary Experiences of Little Captain Doppelkop on the Shores of Bubbleland; Wonderful Deeds and Doings of Little Giant Boab and His Talking Raven Tabib; and Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey.
Considering all the hoaxes that appear on sites like Reddit and 4chan, it’s understandable that this all sounds like some elaborate prank.
However, the books are all listed in WorldCat, and some can be found on the Library of Congress website, in addition to Google Books and Amazon.