Steyn: 'Collusion' Dems Are Looking for Is in Wasserman Schultz Staffer Probe | Fox News Insider

Mark Steyn said all the aspects of "collusion" the Democrats and Robert Mueller are searching for regarding President Trump can be found in the ongoing story of a former IT staffer to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).

As FoxNews.com reported, Imran Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport on a bank fraud charge, and was found to have smashed hard drives in his possession.

"It's about everything that the Democrats and the media spent months... trying to prove [with] the Russia investigation," he said.

Steyn said Awan's story involved a powerful political figure trying to interfere in a federal investigation.

He said Americans mustn't worry about whether Vladimir Putin gave DNC data to WikiLeaks, because Awan had Wasserman Schultz' passwords.