Video of Navy SEAL with brain injury kissing his wife | Daily Mail Online

  • In March, 36-year-old SEAL Jonathan Grant was in a car accident in the US that left him in a coma with brain injuries

  • His wife, 32-year-old Laura Browning Grant, left their home in North Carolina to be by his side

  • She visits his rehab facility for up to ten hours a day helping him relearn simple things like standing

  • Earlier this month, she helped him stand up and gave him a kiss, and he started kissing her back on the lips and neck 

  • A video of the tender moment has been watched more than three million times 

