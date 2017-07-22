-
In March, 36-year-old SEAL Jonathan Grant was in a car accident in the US that left him in a coma with brain injuries
His wife, 32-year-old Laura Browning Grant, left their home in North Carolina to be by his side
She visits his rehab facility for up to ten hours a day helping him relearn simple things like standing
Earlier this month, she helped him stand up and gave him a kiss, and he started kissing her back on the lips and neck
A video of the tender moment has been watched more than three million times
Video of Navy SEAL with brain injury kissing his wife | Daily Mail Online
