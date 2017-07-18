Meet the Dog Who's Going Viral for Saving a Drowning Baby Deer | Fox News Insider

In a video going viral, a heroic dog ran into the Long Island Sound and pulled a drowning baby deer out of the water.

The dog's owner, Mark Freeley, joined "Fox & Friends" today to tell the full story.

Freeley said he was on his morning walk Sunday in Port Jefferson, N.Y., with his two dogs, Storm and Sarah.

Storm, a retriever, was off-leash swimming and playing when he started to go after something and Freeley noticed a head of a deer bobbing on the surface.

The video of the rescue has gone super-viral, having been watched more than 3 million times on the Fox News Facebook page alone.

