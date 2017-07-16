Marine Vet Makes Statues of Fallen Soldiers for Their Families Free of Charge | Fox News Insider

A Marine veteran is on a mission to honor fallen soldiers.

Cliff Leonard, who served in Vietnam, uses his artistic skills to create sculptures of Marines and Navy corpsmen who have been killed in Iraq or Afghanistan.

“Finished all those and decided maybe I’ll do all the ones in Florida,” Leonard told Fox 13.

He doesn't charge anything for the busts, instead taking "payment" in honoring the fallen and giving their families something to keep their memories alive.

"I just look at these guys as my little brothers," Leonard said. "And I would like for their memory to live on as long as possible."