Reunited: A Short Film about Music and the Human Spirit

By Jasper2529
Tue Jun 6, 2017 8:31 AM
In this uplifting short film, directed by Max Thurlow and Nick Trumble, Noisey meets 93 year old jazz pianist Edward Hardy. Ed was given a new lease of life and relief from dementia and depression, when his care home discovered he was a talented pianist in his younger days. They reunited him with his ex-band members for a special performance, which proved the power of music for people suffering cognitive disorders. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tp6c_oG1SBk

