Incredible footage of elderly Austrian couple's rock 'n' roll dance routine watched 62 million times

An elderly Austrian couple have shot to online fame after their barnstorming routine in a veterans dance contest.

Footage of Dietmar Ehrentraut, 70, and his wife Nellia, 64, energetically boogieing in Bavaria has been viewed more than 62 million times.

The young-at-heart pair, who live in the tranquil town of Durmersheim in Baden-Wuerttemberg but were born in Austria, have been dancing together for decades.

And a few weeks ago their moves were caught on camera by impressed audience member during a veterans dance competition in Bavaria.