Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 60 Seeds: 384 Comments: 17323 Since: Sep 2014

Incredible footage of elderly Austrian couple's rock 'n' roll dance routine watched 62 million times

Current Status: Published (4)
By Jasper2529
Wed May 31, 2017 6:57 AM
    Discuss:

    Young at heart --- Feel Good Wednesday!

    Incredible footage of elderly Austrian couple's rock 'n' roll dance routine watched 62 million times

    An elderly Austrian couple have shot to online fame after their barnstorming routine in a veterans dance contest.

    Footage of Dietmar Ehrentraut, 70, and his wife Nellia, 64, energetically boogieing in Bavaria has been viewed more than 62 million times.

    The young-at-heart pair, who live in the tranquil town of Durmersheim in Baden-Wuerttemberg but were born in Austria, have been dancing together for decades.

    And a few weeks ago their moves were caught on camera by impressed audience member during a veterans dance competition in Bavaria.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor