Ellen Surprises A Teacher Turned Foster Mom

Sonya Romero is a kindergarten teacher at Lew Wallace Elementary in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has one biological son and countless students who adore her.

When Ellen heard Sonya’s story, she knew she had to bring her to the show. Sonya was in shock when Ellen revealed a special video her school put together for her. But that wasn’t the only surprise…

Ellen doesn’t typically cry on her show, but in this case, she too broke down in tears.

We need more teachers like Sonya in the world.

Feel Good Wednesday!

