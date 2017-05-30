16 Road Construction Fails That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Those who work in road construction deserve a lot of respect. They work grueling hours in all kinds of weather, and when they get home, their aching muscles make it that much harder to get up early and do it all over again the next day. They make our streets safe and comfortable to drive and walk on, and even though we may curse them when construction makes us late for work, they’re the only reason we can get to work in the first place. But nobody’s perfect, and when construction workers mess up, it can lead to some pretty hilarious results.