Dog was chained for his entire life. Now watch him see an empty field for the first time.

Dogs are highly social creatures who need companionship and room to run. Sadly, a Siberian Husky named Biscuit and eight other dogs kept on a property in Kentucky were kept chained in kennels, unable to run and play as dogs should do.

Biscuit is a two-year-old Siberian Husky, a highly intelligent and social breed that needs lots of space and at least one hour of vigorous exercise daily. Instead, Biscuit was always chained and had no shelter.

Check out this moving video of Biscuit's first chance ever to run loose in a field. You'll have goosebumps watching how happy Biscuit is to have an opportunity to be a dog!