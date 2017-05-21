Dad Refused To Give Speech At His Daughter's Wedding And Did THIS Instead...OMG

From the moment he walks her down the aisle to the tears that may fall during the father-daughter dance, dear old Dad is a very important part of a woman’s wedding day.

It’s never easy for a Dad or a woman’s father figure to give away his “little girl” to the man she loves, but it’s such an extraordinary gesture that means the world to both of you. One Dad wasn’t sure how to tell his daughter how much she meant to him on her special day, so he decided to do something extra special to let her know he will always love her.