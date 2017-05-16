Newsvine

City Reverses Decision to Disband Police Department | Fox News Insider

The city council in Forest Lake, Minnesota, has reversed its controversial decision to disband the police department.

The city council voted 4-1 Monday night to approve a new contract between the city and its police department just one week after voting for the department to be dissolved and policing services to be contracted from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"I think the people spoke," resident Matt Arntzen, who's been a St. Paul police officer for 16 years, told The Star Tribune after the vote. "The tipping point was the kids walking out of school. That spoke volumes."

