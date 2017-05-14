CU-Boulder to offer 'social justice living environment'

The University of Colorado at Boulder recently announced plans to transform one of its residence halls into a “Social Justice Living Environment” in the fall.

According to a press release on the matter, the Hallett Hall will be split into three “Living Learning Communities,” one for “LGBTQIA-identified students and their allies,” another for “students passionate about diversity,” and a third for “black-identified students and their allies.”

Starting next school year, Spectrum will be joined by a “Multicultural Perspectives LLC” featuring programs, initiatives, and volunteer opportunities relating to “social justice topics.”

In addition, the new “Lucile B. Buchanan” portion of the hall will be set aside specifically for “those identifying with elements of the African and Black Diaspora and their community allies.”