VIDEO: Student freaks out at Donald Trump sign on campus

A shocking new video shows a Western Washington University student screaming for at least two-minutes straight after seeing a Donald Trump sign on campus.

According to a video of the incident obtained by Campus Reform, an unknown student reacted to a street preacher’s pro-Trump sign by spiraling into a two-minute fit, at some points even splattering paint on the ground in an apparent attempt at artistic protest.

PS -- Western Washington U is a public university, so Eric Bostrom was within his constitutional rights to peacefully hold his sign on the campus.

