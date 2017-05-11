Suspect in San Ysidro Hit-and-Run Crash Deported 15 Times in 15 Years: ICE | NBC 7 San Diego

A man accused in a traffic collision that injured a boy Saturday has been deported at least 15 times in the last 15 years, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

Constantino Banda, 38, faces charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and felony hit and run following the collision at Camino De La Plaza and Dairy Mart Road in San Diego's San Ysidro district.

The victims in the traffic collision included 6-year-old Lennox Lake, who was listed Tuesday night in serious condition at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

Lennox and his parents were returning from a trip to Disneyland when the crash occurred.

Lennox was strapped into a car seat in the backseat. His mother found Lennox unconscious from the impact.

Lennox suffered a long list of injuries, some including a fractured skull and bleeding from his nose and ears.