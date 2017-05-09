Conservative Millennial to Students: There Are No 'Safe Spaces' in Real Life | Fox News Insider

Conservative millennial blogger Allie Beth Stuckey has been causing shock waves on social media with her tough talk on liberals, feminists and college campus "safe spaces."

In a recent Facebook video, Stuckey absolutely ripped the state of higher education in America.

"Since when did college become a place for parents to ship their kids off to become indoctrinated and brainwashed?" Stuckey said. "Since when did professors stop teaching critical thinking and mental fortitude? Since when did it become more important to protect people from getting their feelings hurt than preparing for real life?"

"Because here's the deal, college students: there are no 'safe spaces' in real life."