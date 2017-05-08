Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease Powassan found in New York, New Jersey | abc7ny.com

Tick season is here and experts warn this year could be one of the worst yet.A rare disease called Powassan is spread by the same tick that carries Lyme disease.Powassan attacks the nervous system, affecting memory, thinking and balance -- and in some cases, it can be deadly.The virus is spread through deer ticks and there is no treatment for it.The biggest number of cases reported to the CDC in recent years have been from New York, Wisconsin and Minnesota. New Jersey and Pennsylvania are also among the states with cases of Powassan virus.