Newsweek Writer-Loon Kurt Eichenwald Goes Bonkers Again - Wants Republicans to "Die"

Crazed Kurt Eichenwald, an editor-writer for Vanity Fair and senior writer for Newsweek, wants innocent Republicans to “suffer” and “die” so he can prove the Republican healthcare bill will kill people.

He’s also an MSNBC contributor.

After people questioned his insane tweets, he said, “I want them to be tortured,” and “I want the [Republicans] who supported this to feel the pain in their own families.”

He has deleted some of his tweets so we took screenshots.

