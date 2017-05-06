Border, ICE Agents Detain Three Sex Offenders a Week | LifeZette

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and ICE agents apprehended a total of 11 sex offenders in April, a rate of 2.75 per week, a startling statistic that underscores the dangers posed by lax immigration enforcement and border security.

On April 3, ICE agents in Denver arrested a 22-year-old Mexican citizen convicted of felony sexual abuse of a minor.

On April 10, Border Patrol agents in the El Centro, California, Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender after he re-entered illegally near Ocotillo. Two days later, the Calexico Border Patrol apprehended a 28-year old Mexican national convicted in California for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

On April 13, CBP agents in Atlanta arrested Sergio Morales Soto, a 19-year-old Guatemalan national wanted in Maryland on six felonies related to rape and sexual assault. On April 14, Willcox Station agents in the Tuscon, Arizona, sector apprehended 26-year-old Jesus Nieblas-Romero, who was convicted for sexual contact with a child in 2010.

Also on April 14, ICE agents in Colorado arrested the agency’s “most wanted” fugitive, child rapistJose Victor Bonilla-Melendez, a Honduran citizen, as well as Bonilla-Melendez’s brother, German Bonilla, also convicted of sexual assault against a child.

On the 17th of April, ... previously deported from the U.S. after being convicted of raping a child in 2009.

On April 25 .... sexual-assault charges.

On April 27 .... sexual assault of a minor.

Also in April, Phoenix ICE officers deported a Salvadoran child sex predator wanted in that country.