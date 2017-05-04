Google Docs warning: There's a phishing scam going around

Quick warning: if there's an e-mail in your inbox asking you to open a Google Docs from someone, and you don't know who it is, don't open it.

It's probably a phishing email disguised as a contact attempting to share a file from Google Docs, says Google.

The scam is one of the oldest around, akin to sending an e-mail asking you to click a hyperlink. Do so, and hackers can get access to your information.