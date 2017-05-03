Pennsylvania elementary school's Ted Qualli wins Janitor of the Year | abc7ny.com

Ted Qualli, the 66-year-old janitor at Newtown Elementary School, has been selected the 2017 Janitor of the Year.In a contest run by the Cintas Corporation, Qualli was nominated by his school and beat out over 1,200 nominees nationwide.He received over 379,000 votes and wins a $5,000 cash prize.

The Air Force veteran brings his old uniform on Veterans Day and talks to kids about his service. Each year, he gives plants he's grown to the entire staff and student body. And believe it or not, he knows the names of every one of Newtown's 850 students."You got to listen. You listen, everybody has a message that they're trying to tell you," Qualli said.