Watch Canadian hockey fans sing American National Anthem after m - CBS46 News

One of the most beautiful renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner was sung by thousands of Canadian hockey fans who stepped up to the plate when a singer's microphone failed on Sunday.

Canadian country music artist Brett Kissel was about to perform the American National anthem before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Oilers and Ducks in Edmonton, when he experienced some technical issues.

But more than 18,000 fans had his back, and joined him in an impromptu sing-along.

The NHL shared video of the incredible moment on its Twitter and Facebook pages. Since Sunday, that video has been viewed more than 1 million times and counting.