Yale grad students laughed off Twitter for 'symbolic' hunger strike — they can only eat if hungry | BizPac Review

Fri Apr 28, 2017
A hunger strike by some Yale University graduate students is sure to make their fellow snowflakes proud.

“Eight members of the graduate student union Local 33 began an indefinite, collective fast in front of University President Peter Salovey’s home on Tuesday in an effort to persuade Yale to begin collective bargaining,” the Yale Daily News reported.

There was one small distinction with the hunger protest, however.

A former Yale student tweeted a copy of a pamphlet explaining that the hunger strike was “symbolic” and participants could leave when they could no longer continue.

Doctoral students at the Ivy League school currently receive annual stipends of $30,000 or more, free health care and fully paid tuition – which is nearly $40,000 a year, according to Yale News.

“Over six years, the total cost of support equals nearly $375,000 for a single Ph.D. student,” Yale News reported.

 

