Sharia Law Advocate to Give Commencement Speech at Taxpayer-Funded University | Fox News Insider

There's been some controversy after the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Public Health announced a pro-Palestinian Sharia Law advocate will serve as the school's commencement speaker.

“I am delighted to confirm that Linda Sarsour will indeed speak at our June 1 commencement at the Apollo Theater,” said Barbara Aaron, chief of staff to the school’s dean, Ayman El-Mohandes.

Now, some, including state Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn), are saying that Sarsour’s activisim and beliefs make her unfit to serve as speaker at the taxpayer-funded university's commencement.

