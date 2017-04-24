U. of Alaska exhibits professor's painting of Captain America holding President Trump's severed head | Fellowship of the Minds

Despite complaints from the public, the administration of University of Alaska – Anchorage (UAA) refused to remove from an exhibition in the university’s fine arts gallery, a deeply offensive, vaguely-homoerotic painting of a naked Chris Evans (an anti-Trump actor best known for portraying Captain America on screen) holding the severed head of President Trump.

Blood from the severed head drips onto a ridiculously young Hillary Clinton in virginal white, clinging to Evans’ left leg, while on his right is the carcass of a dead buffalo with the words “Make America White Again” inscribed on its torso.

Amber Athey reports for Campus Reform that the painting by Assistant Professor of Painting Thomas Chung, is displayed as part of a month-long faculty art exhibition that ends today, April 20.

For his part, UAA President Jim Johnsen also defends the art exhibit as free speech: “A vital and vibrant university, regardless of the campus, must be a place of ideas, opinion, and debate. Not all ideas, opinions, or artistic expressions stand the test of open debate or time. “he dust bin of history is filled with such ideas…I can think of no better place than a university to test ideas, especially those that are highly controversial and objectionable, through open and rigorous debate.”

But Professor Berger, who calls himself a conservative,questions if the administration and students of UAA would approve of the painting if it depicted Obama’s severed head instead of Trump’s. Berger also asks if such an art display is appropriate for a university that is funded by taxpayers.