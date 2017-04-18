ASU class holds protest instead of final exam

A group of students at Arizona State University's Tempe campus decided to protest Thursday instead of taking a final exam in their human-rights class, a decision endorsed by their instructor.

In fact, Angeles Maldonado, a professor at ASU, offered her Global Politics of Human Rights class an option: Take a test or create a group project.

They opted for the project. The group of about 20 students then decided the best plan would be to protest in front of Hayden Lawn by ASU’s library.

The focus was opposition to many of President Donald Trump's policies, with deportations and a call for a new border wall the major focuses.

At one point, Arizona State University personnel asked the group to relocate in order to stop blocking the sidewalk. Protesters then stood in a staggered line, with about a foot between each person, instead of standing shoulder to shoulder. Campus police then were called to the scene, as the protesters changed from holding signs to linking arms, walking back and fourth in front of the grassy area of Hayden Lawn.

Passers-by had some difficulties finding their way around the linked demonstrators, so ASU's campus police stepped in to give a second warning, this time directly to Maldonado. The chain of people then progressed onto Hayden Lawn to avoid any other warning and the protest continued without incident.