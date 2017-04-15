Lunch lady says she was fired for giving food to kids who couldn't pay - TheIndyChannel.com Indianapolis, IN

For 14 years, Debbie Solsman worked as a beloved lunch lady at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, Ohio.

She was fired by the district in February, and her supporters raised an angry social media storm.

When a child doesn't have money for lunch, Solsman said they're given a cheese sandwich. She said she would upgrade the lunch for those without money, or give them extra food if they were still hungry.

Solsman said she kept notes of IOUs and paid out of her own pocket for students, but the district suspended and terminated her this February for "not keeping track of her register and providing food to her grandchildren without payment."

She admitted to giving her grandchildren extra food, but said it wasn't just them.