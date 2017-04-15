Prof: 'To save American democracy, Trump must hang'

A California State University, Fresno professor who recently tweeted about executing Republicans has followed up by suggesting that Donald Trump should be sentenced to death.
Professor Lars Maischak tweeted on Sunday that he is “convinced, given the nature of his regime, that [Trump] will be held accountable for his crimes in a court...and that historical precedent suggests that a death sentence is inevitable, if democracy prevails.”
Threatening the president of the United States can be considered a felony, however.
Castro [Fresno State President] said Maischak has been teaching at Fresno State since the fall of 2006. He noted that Maischak is a lecturer, not a tenured professor.