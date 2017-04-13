Newsvine

Proposed Chick-fil-A has students at Duquesne aflutter about microaggressions | Fox News

A gay student group at Duquesne University fears that a proposed Chick-fil-A outpost could jeopardize the school’s safe spaces.

“Chick-fil-A has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights,” Lambda executive board members Niko Martini told The Duke (the university’s student newspaper).

Well, here’s a cold, hard fact: Chick-fil-A is not in the business of selling hate chicken. They are a rock-solid, family-owned company flavored by Christian values. They do not discriminate. Period.

By the way, I’d like to commend The Duke for doing a fine job reporting the story. Their presentation was indeed fair and balanced – and quite frankly refreshing.

As for Duquesne University students who might be triggered by a Chick-fil-A cow – I would urge you to make an appointment with your school’s counseling service.

Eat More Chicken, Snowflakes.

