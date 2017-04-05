Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 52 Seeds: 351 Comments: 16302 Since: Sep 2014

ConEd Supervisor Gives His Account of a Daring, Last-Second Subway Save

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: ny1.com
Seeded on Wed Apr 5, 2017 4:36 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Con Ed supervisor says instinct just took over when he jumped to the tracks and crossed two third rails to rescue a man who had fallen off a subway platform in Manhattan. Transit Reporter Jose Martinez has the story.

Amazingly — a few weeks ago, Kulig took a track safety course required by Con Ed.

"I knew what the hazards were, I knew where to go to be safe. I knew what I had to do. So I don't want to say it wasn't dangerous, but because of that, I think that the risks were minimized as much as they could be.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor