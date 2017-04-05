Swimsuit-clad skiers parade down Sochi's slopes in world record attempt | Reuters.com

Sochi's resort slopes saw hundreds of unusually dressed skiers on Saturday (April 1), as people wearing just swimwear gathered in an attempt to set a new world record. Organisers reported around 1,200 participated in the event colourfully clad in bikinis, swim shorts, and costumes. Many of those who dared the slide rejoiced in the spring weather. Media reports say the organisers are now awaiting confirmation of their feat from Guinness World Records. The current title is held by the ski carnival which took place in Sochi a year ago with 1,008 participants according to Guinness. This time the organisers of ski parade hope to break their own last year's record.