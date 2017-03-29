We Can't Get Enough of This Dog Who Helped Little Boy With Vitiligo Come Out of His Shell | One Green Planet

If you have a dog at home, you already know the power of a dog’s unconditional love. When you come home from a rough day, dogs intuitively know and will make you smile simply by wagging their tail and looking at you with their soulful eyes. The bond between humans and animals is incredibly special.

So it really comes as no surprise that when eight-year-old Carter Blanchard was feeling bummed about his vitiligo, a benign condition that causes loss of skin pigment, a four-legged pup helped him perk up and embrace his differences.