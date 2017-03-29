The Patrouille de France Soars Into New York, Launching Their US TourNYCAviation

The Patrouille de France arrived at Newburgh-Stewart International Airport (SWF/KSWF) north of New York City on Thursday, the first stop on a 6-week North American tour. The tour commemorates the centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I.

The tour brings with it a variety of aircraft, many of which are not often seen in North America. The performance aircraft are Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet E two-seat trainers. Ten of these aircraft accompany the team, with 8 jets performing in the aerial displays. Support aircraft for this trip include a Dassault Falcon 50 and an Airbus A400M Atlas turboprop transport.

After a training day today, the team will perform a flyby of New York City and the Statue of Liberty on Saturday. Another flyby, this time in Washington D.C., will occur on Sunday, before the team heads to Florida. There, the team will conduct their first American airshow performance in 31 years at the Melbourne Air & Space Show on April 1 and 2, followed by performances at Sun ’n Fun in Lakeland, FL. Following those performances, the team has a jam packed 5-week schedule that includes numerous performances across the United States and Canada in places like Kansas City, MO; Sacramento, CA; Norfolk, VA; and Gatineau, QC, near Ottawa. The team will perform flybys of several locations, including the Grand Canyon, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. They will also visit with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at their respective home bases.