Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 52 Seeds: 349 Comments: 16153 Since: Sep 2014

Christian student suspended after challenging Muslim prof's claim that Jesus wasn't crucified - The College Fix

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: thecollegefix.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A student says he was suspended from Rollins College for challenging his Muslim professor’s anti-Christian assertions, including her claim that Jesus’ crucifixion never took place.

Twenty-year-old Marshall Polston, a sophomore at the private, Florida-based four-year college, said that the professor of his Middle Eastern Humanities class also told students that Jesus’ disciples did not believe he was God.

Much more about Areeje Zufari and her anti-Semitic beliefs as well as Wahhabi and Muslim Brotherhood ties in these articles:

http://drrichswier.com/2017/03/28/orlandos-muslim-professor-areej-zufari-a-profile-of-a-radical-islamic-supremacist/

http://www.centralfloridapost.com/2017/03/28/rollins-professor-defended-anti-semitism-aided-lover-in-radicalizing-children/

Proof with date/time stamps that Marshall Polston was not on the campus of Rollins at the time Zufari claimed he was:

http://media.centralfloridapost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/IMG_8243-400x313.jpg?x27977

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor