Second Lady Karen Pence: 'My Sacrifice Is Nothing Compared to Military Spouses' | Fox News Insider

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is celebrating Women's History Month by honoring military spouses.

Pence is scheduled to attend a reception honoring military spouses at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi today.

Spouses of active-duty sailors stationed at the base are scheduled to attend, as are spouses of Mississippi National Guard members.

The Second Lady joined the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts this morning to discuss the event and the humbling sacrifice made by our service members and their families.

"My sacrifice is nothing compared to what our military spouses do," Pence said. "And it's a humbling thing to see their willingness to move every year, to change jobs, change communities, change schools for their children and support their loved one who's deployed."