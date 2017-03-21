Two Illegal Aliens Raped a 14-Year-Old Girl In a Maryland High School Bathroom | MRCTV

Two illegal aliens raped a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom of a D.C.-area high school last Thursday, just months after arriving in the country unlawfully and enrolling in classes.

Blood pressure high, yet? There’s more.

According to the Washington Times, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano lured the girl into the bathroom and asked her for sex. When she refused, the boys took turns holding the girl down and sexually assaulting her in the bathroom of Rockville High School, located in Montgomery County, Maryland, just a few miles outside of Washington, D.C. and the nation’s immigration headquarters.

After finally escaping the bathroom, the girl immediately reported the incident to a faculty member. Both guys were arrested at the school that same day and charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offenses. Montano, technically still a minor, is being charged as an adult.

In a report following their first hearing on Friday, the Washington Post stated that the Guatemalan-born Sanchez has only been in the country about seven months, and is the subject of a pending “alien removal” case.

Here’s the real kicker – both of these guys, at 17 and 18 years old, were placed in the ninth grade after arriving in the United States -- also known as the grade most 14-year-olds are enrolled in.