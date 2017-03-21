Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 52 Seeds: 343 Comments: 15974 Since: Sep 2014

Snowflake Watch: Safe words for safe spaces | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Citizens have 911. Employees have the EEOC. Distressed sailors have the Coast Guard.

But what do America’s college students have? Where can they turn when they find themselves outside campus “safe spaces” and suffering a “microaggression”?

Fortunately, the University of Arizona has an answer. It recently distributed a 20-page booklet suggesting to faculty that when a student is victimized by a microaggression the appropriate response should be saying “ouch.” And the correct response for the offender should be saying “oops,” according to the guide.

Related:

University of Arizona's 20 page guide:

http://humanities.arizona.edu/sites/humanities.arizona.edu/files/Classroom%20Dialogue%20Guide%20.pdf

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor