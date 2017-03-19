Warning: if you're a liberal, this could trigger you.
The Garth Brooks hit "Friends in Low Places" has now been turned into an anthem for conservatives.
The country duo of Chad Prather and Steve "Mudflap" McGrew turned the iconic 1990 song into "Friends in Safe Spaces."
'I've Got Friends in Safe Spaces': Country Duo Turns Hit Into Anti-Snowflake Anthem | Fox News Insider
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment